Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after buying an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,231,837,000 after buying an additional 405,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,738,186,000 after buying an additional 534,654 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 9.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,184,850,000 after buying an additional 773,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.68.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $150.37 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.90 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

