Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $480.01 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $517.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.