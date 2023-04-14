Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $8.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading

