Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 11,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 107,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 53,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $133.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also

