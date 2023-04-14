Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PM opened at $99.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.43 and its 200 day moving average is $96.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.