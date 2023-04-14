Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $1,147,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,017 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $247,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.40.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $232.67 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $352.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.36 and a 200-day moving average of $211.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

