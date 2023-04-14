Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in Southern by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 16,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.5 %

SO stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.54. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.