Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,449,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10,443.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,575 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,157,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $451.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $104.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

