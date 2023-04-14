Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after acquiring an additional 158,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,991,000 after acquiring an additional 128,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 79,043.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $203.01 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 29.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.00.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

