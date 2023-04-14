Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $347.87 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $403.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.50.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

