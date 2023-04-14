Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 2,179 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1,104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $76,303,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,639,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.15. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 106.55%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

