Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD opened at $26.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

