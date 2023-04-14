Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $3,468,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $1,544,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in AutoZone by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,618.65 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,625.71. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,478.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,426.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

