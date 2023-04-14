Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 178.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 320.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $147.56 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $154.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

