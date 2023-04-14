Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after buying an additional 281,362 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,659,000 after purchasing an additional 217,504 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,126,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,210,808,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Intuit by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,704,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,098,000 after buying an additional 150,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Intuit by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,631,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,820,000 after buying an additional 167,467 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.47.

Intuit Stock Up 1.5 %

INTU stock opened at $441.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $492.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

