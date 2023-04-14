Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,182 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Melius started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

FedEx Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $231.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.07. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

