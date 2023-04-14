Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 40.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global Stock Up 1.5 %

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

S&P Global stock opened at $347.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $403.48.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

