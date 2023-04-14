Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,778 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 299.9% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 59.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Block by 2,858.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 24.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,777,000 after purchasing an additional 574,630 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $127.15. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of -67.96 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.65.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,111 shares of company stock valued at $22,980,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

