Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 330 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.70.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

