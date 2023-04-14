Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 408 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 38,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Chubb by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 901,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,928,000 after purchasing an additional 52,030 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $200.12 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.71. The stock has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

