Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 4,135 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,494 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1,097.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319,042 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 13.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,065,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,036,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $61.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

