Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 42,465 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,465 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.17% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $465,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 227.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 420.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMRE. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

