Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 6,856 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,355 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

