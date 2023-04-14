Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 758 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,310 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE RIO opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $83.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average is $67.31.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.21) to GBX 5,790 ($71.70) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

