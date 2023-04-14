Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 76 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,035. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $210.81 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.76.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

