Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 816 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,182 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

FDX opened at $231.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.07.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

