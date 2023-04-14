Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 719.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 388,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 340,661 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 514.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 243,672 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 721.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 142,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 125,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 163.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 94,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 84.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,812 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:CSM opened at $48.04 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $442.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $46.38.

About ProShares Large Cap Core Plus

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

