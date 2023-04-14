Wells Fargo & Company Cuts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $90.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of CHRW opened at $95.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.18 and a 200 day moving average of $96.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,496,647,000 after acquiring an additional 129,133 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,387,000 after acquiring an additional 246,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,290 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,252,000 after acquiring an additional 83,250 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

