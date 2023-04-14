Wells Fargo & Company Lowers XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $36.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XPO. Cowen cut their target price on XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on XPO from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

XPO opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. XPO has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $45.06.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

