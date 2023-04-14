Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,837 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $19,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 50,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.2 %
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.
