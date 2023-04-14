Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $140.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Westlake Stock Performance

WLK stock opened at $118.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.25. Westlake has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.26%.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Westlake in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

