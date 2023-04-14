Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $79,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 136.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,175,000 after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $275,998,000 after acquiring an additional 73,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,753,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $228.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Recommended Stories

