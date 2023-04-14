WFA of San Diego LLC Buys New Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 71.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,674 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 325,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 67,484 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 251,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 82,723 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter worth $7,025,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 81.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 124,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 55,836 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $45.55 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $49.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

