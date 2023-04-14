WFA of San Diego LLC Buys New Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,532,346,000 after buying an additional 14,384,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after buying an additional 11,483,566 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 3.8% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 19,597,621 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $644,959,000 after buying an additional 719,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $192,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN opened at $14.37 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

