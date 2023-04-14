WFA of San Diego LLC Invests $220,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

