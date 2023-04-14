WFA of San Diego LLC Invests $30,000 in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 183.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

