WFA of San Diego LLC Invests $31,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 3,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 62,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $160.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

