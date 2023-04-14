WFA of San Diego LLC Invests $32,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 106.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,084 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,275,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,871.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 181,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,810,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $55.34 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $62.45. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.