WFA of San Diego LLC Invests $33,000 in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPIB. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 248,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $801,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 369,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 170,008 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPIB opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

