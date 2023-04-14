WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $816.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $147.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

