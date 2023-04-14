WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.57. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

