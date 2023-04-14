WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 40,679 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Hercules Capital stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.27%.

Insider Transactions at Hercules Capital

In other news, Director Wade Loo acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Further Reading

