WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ENB opened at $40.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading

