WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total value of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,598,349.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $374.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.76 and a 200 day moving average of $370.18. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. KLA’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.42.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

