WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,081.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,845,000 after acquiring an additional 818,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Insider Activity

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $47.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

See Also

