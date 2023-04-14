WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases Shares of 434 Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 385,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 170,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PWB opened at $65.64 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $605.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF

