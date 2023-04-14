WFA of San Diego LLC Takes $26,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.39.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

