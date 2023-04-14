WFA of San Diego LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

