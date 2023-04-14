WFA of San Diego LLC Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
