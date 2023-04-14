WFA of San Diego LLC Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2023

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBD shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.