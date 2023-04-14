Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WPM. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 2.9 %

WPM opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,792,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,564,000 after buying an additional 1,712,152 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,234,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,745,000 after purchasing an additional 831,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,440,000 after buying an additional 485,237 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,166,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,999,000 after buying an additional 464,829 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,766,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,960,000 after purchasing an additional 453,622 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.